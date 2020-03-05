Mumbai Police to provide cops on deputation to traffic dept

”As the traffic department is not able to cope with the congestion caused due to Metro construction and closure of bridges across the city, the department has sought help from the city police,” said an officer.”(File) ”As the traffic department is not able to cope with the congestion caused due to Metro construction and closure of bridges across the city, the department has sought help from the city police,” said an officer.”(File)

In a bid to tide over the massive traffic woes that Mumbai is facing, the city police has now decided to send two policemen from each police station on deputation to the traffic department. As part of the move, nearly 188 police personnel are likely to be added to the traffic department, which is presently facing a shortfall of 1,130 officers. These policemen will be joining the traffic department by the end of the week and provide their services for the coming three months.

Over the past few years, a slew of infrastructure projects under construction has taken up road space in Mumbai. The addition of vehicles to Mumbai’s roads has meant that road space is sparse and traffic immense. Data released by Uber last month revealed that on an average a Mumbaikar ends up spending 11 days stuck in traffic every year. It further added that the average commute time on Mumbai’s major routes is over an hour, more than double the averages of Singapore, Hong Kong and New York.

”As the traffic department is not able to cope with the congestion caused due to Metro construction and closure of bridges across the city, the department has sought help from the city police,” said an officer.

Read| New Mumbai Police chief cancels another order of Barve

Owing to repairs, bridges and roads such as Frere Bridge near Grant road, Sion flyover (on weekends), Lower Parel Bridge on NM Joshi Marg and Morland Road in Nagpada are closed, which has resulted in traffic piling up on alternate routes.

On taking charge, new Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh issued a notice on February 29, signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok, asking senior police inspectors of every police station to provide two police officials who have experience in the traffic department.

The order further stated that these police personnel should report to the traffic headquarters in Worli by 10 am on March 2. However, only 100-odd policemen have reported so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.