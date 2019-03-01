Mumbai Police to get 30 horses for patrolling, govt sanctions Rs 1.5 crore

The state Home department on Thursday sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore to the Mumbai Police to keep 30 horses for patrolling. The horses will be purchased for Mumbai region.

In November last year, former police commissioner Subodh Jaiswal had submitted a proposal to the state government to incorporate horses in the force for monitoring large public gatherings.

A special unit called ‘Mounted Police’ will be formed comprising 38 police personnel. This unit will be trained in horse riding and patrolling.

Senior officials in the department said this will help police manage crowds without any force. Penetrating crowds will be easier as compared to foot patrolling, said an official.