Mumbai Police to continue probe against BJP leader even after bank withdraws plaint

The Mumbai police have said that they will continue with their probe against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj in a fraud case registered by the economic offences wing (EOW), a day after the complainant in the case, a manager of Indian Overseas Bank, had withdrawn his complaint.

After the police registered a first information report (FIR), Kamboj tweeted Wednesday a letter which was purportedly written by the complainant in the case to the joint commissioner of police (EOW). In the letter, the chief regional manager of Indian Overseas Bank seeks to withdraw the complaint against Kamboj as another complaint to the same effect had already been filed before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Kamboj added in the tweet that he would fight the “misuse of power and fabrication of FIR” legally. In another tweet, he claimed that the bank dues were settled and he was just a guarantor. An officer from the Mumbai police, however, said that they would continue with the probe.

The manager said in the complaint that Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crore from the bank and that the BJP leader used it for a purpose other than the intended one.

A case was registered under sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kamboj and the other two directors at the MRA police station, which was later transferred to the EOW.

As per the police, Mohit Kamboj, M/s Nissidh Venture Pvt Ltd where Kamboj is the managing director, Siddhant Bagla, Jitendra Kapoor and other unknown persons, public servants and bank officials caused a huge loss to the tune of Rs 52.89 crore to Indian Overseas Bank.