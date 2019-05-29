Mumbai: Three held for extortion, demanding Rs 25 lakh from city politician

Three persons, including a person claiming to be the relative of a Mumbai-based politician, were arrested on Tuesday for extorting a producer and demanding Rs 25 lakh from him.

Among those arrested are Bhupesh Kumar alias Bhupi, a director who had worked with the politician, and cinematographer Shashank Suman, who is a relative of the politician. The third accused is Rohan Redkar, an accomplice who allegedly made the extortion calls and had the photograph of underworld don Chhota Rajan as his WhatsApp display picture.

On May 20, the politician had submitted a written application to the joint commissioner of police (Crime). In the complaint, he had said: “..The person calling me was abusive and had knowledge of my business and daily schedule. He demanded Rs 25 lakh ransom and that I had only 48 hours to arrange for the same… he told me that I could share the number with the police but nothing would happen… he said they would kill me and my wife.”

Unit 11 of the Mumbai Crime Branch was tasked to investigate the matter. “Based on technical analysis, we traced one of the accused, Rohan Redkar, to Gorai and arrested him on Sunday,” said senior Inspector (unit 11) Chimaji Adhav.

During interrogation, Redkar named Suman and Kumar, following which they were arrested from Malad on Monday. The accused were then handed over to the Bangur Nagar police station, where an FIR was registered against them.

The police said the complainant is producing a TV serial that is set to go on air next month. “Kumar had in the past worked with the complainant. Suman, who works as a cinematographer, also knew the complainant. It appears there was a dispute over an upcoming TV programme that the complainant was producing and the accused wanted to be a part of it. Prima facie this appears to be the reason,” a police officer said.