Mumbai: Police team sent to Bihar to track down parents of minor who ‘killed’ tutor

A police team was sent to Bihar, days after parents of the 12-year-old boy, who allegedly murdered his tutor last Monday, left the city without informing the authorities. The parents’ mobile phones were found to be switched off and after making inquiries, police found out that the parents had gone to their hometown in Bihar.

Police are to record the parents’ statements to corroborate some of the versions that the boy gave as his motive for killing the teacher. Psychologists from JJ hospital are also counselling the bo, who is being kept at an observation home.

An officer said soon after the murder came to light, the boy’s mother had to be hospitalised. She was admitted to Sion hospital and police could not record her statement on grounds of ill health.

“We found out that they got a discharge from the hospital, following which we could not locate them. Their mobile phones were switched off. Eventually, we found that they had gone to their hometown in Bihar. A team has gone there to get them back,” an officer said. The officer added that the parents might be scared of being linked to the murder.

“The first thing he told us was that his mother had asked him to borrow Rs 2,000 from the tuition teacher for household expenses. When she refused and insulted him, he murdered her. We need to check if his mother had told him to ask for money,” the officer added. Police said the teacher, in the past, had financially helped the family but the boy’s father had earlier told The Indian Express that they had not asked for any money.

Police will likely seek permission from the Juvenile Justice Board to question the boy at the observation home.