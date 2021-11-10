Mumbai: Taxi driver who drove 3 tourists to Antilia quizzed

A day after a taxi driver approached the Mumbai Police, raising suspicion on the movement of three persons seeking directions to Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, the police on Tuesday traced him to Navi Mumbai. The police said that the Wagon R car in which the suspicious-looking men were travelling is a tourist car. The driver, a resident of Kharghar, was called to Azad Maidan police station early Tuesday for inquiry.

The driver told police that on Monday, he got a call from his friend, asking to show three persons tourist locations in Mumbai. The three had come from Kutch in Gujarat. The driver, who came from Navi Mumbai, showed the three men the Gateway of India and to Mumbadevi temple. The tourists then requested that they wanted to see Antilia.

“As his Google Maps application was not working, the driver got out of his car near Killa court in CST and asked another taxi driver for the address. The taxi driver who informed the Mumbai Police guided him,” said an officer.

The second taxi driver, who sensed something amiss and informed Mumbai Police Control Room, was called to Azad Maidan police station for inquiry. “We then traced the driver of the Wagon R. After questioning him for hours, we did not find anything suspicious, so we allowed him to go,” said an officer.