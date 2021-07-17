Rape case: Mumbai Police file extortion, defamation case against complainant, politician

A day after a rape case was registered against Bhushan Kumar, managing director of T-Series, Mumbai Police registered a case of extortion and defamation against the 30-year-old complainant and a Thane-based politician.

The case was registered on the complaint of Krishan Kumar, the co-owner of the production company.

On Thursday, DN Nagar police had registered the rape case against Kumar as the woman alleged that she was repeatedly raped by Bhushan Kumar on the pretext of a job.

The police identified the politician as Mallikarjun Pujari, who allegedly approached Bhushan Kumar in June when he allegedly demanded money.

He threatened Kumar that if the money was not paid, the woman would file a case of sexual harassment against him. The authorities from T-Series then submitted a complaint against Pujari at the Amboli police station on July 1.

In a statement released on Saturday T-Series said, “Around same time, Krishan Kumar of T-Series then spoke to Pujari who asked Krishan Kumar to meet him in The Regenza by Tunga hotel at 1 pm on July 5. When Krishan Kumar met him in the hotel, Pujari told him that a woman will file police case against Bhushan Kumar and showed some WhatsApp messages, which were neither from the number of Bhushan Kumar nor from any other member of the T-Series team, and demanded a huge sum of money.”

“As they refused to give them the money, Pujari then colluded with the woman and lodged a case of rape against Bhushan Kumar,” said Krishan Kumar to the police.

Amboli police registered a case on Friday under Sections 386 (extortion), 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 506(2) of the IPC. The complainant has also submitted audio recordings to investigators in which Pujari could be heard demanding money from them.

The police, however, said no arrests have been made so far, and they will verify all the claims made by the complainant. The investigators said they shall soon summon Pujari and the complainant to record their statements.