Mumbai Police suspect that the man arrested by Delhi Police may be the one terrorising city with hoax mails since years

THE MUMBAI Police, which has been trying to track down a mystery man who has been terrorising the city by sending hoax mails to courts, five-star hotels, schools and Bombay Stock Exchange, suspect that he is the same 47-year-old man arrested from Mysuru by the Delhi Police last Thursday.

The Mumbai police have in the past registered at least 17 FIRs against an unidentified person sending these emails while Chennai Police have registered 22 FIRs against what two forces believe to be the same person, based on the similar content of the hoax threat mails. Apart from state police units, even central agencies like National Investigation Agency and Intelligence Bureau (IB) were on the lookout for him.

The Delhi Police arrested Srinivas Louis from Mysuru on Thursday and said that he had sent over 1,100 hoax mails across the country. The Delhi Police said that while there is no clarity on the motive behind him sending these threats, but prima facie it appears that he has some mental pressure. A post-graduate who originally hails from Bengaluru, Louis was unemployed and residing with his mother, a retired government employee. It was based on a tip-off that Delhi Police along with local police raided the Mysuru residence and arrested the accused.

Officers from Mumbai Police said they will be reaching out to Delhi Police to confirm their suspicions that he is the same person.

A senior officer from Mumbai Police said they suspect Louis may be the person who they have been trying to track down over the years. “We will reach out to the Delhi Police and ask for the technical details they have found from his residence so that we can check it with the records like the VPNs used in threat mails sent in the state,” an official said.

Sources said the police are also seeking threat mails that the accused had sent to places across the country to check the contents with the ones that had been sent across Maharashtra.

“During investigations, we analysed all the hoax mails sent by him and found nine commonalities in all these mails which we will check with the ones sent by Louis,” the officer said. The officer added that commonalities include the threat mail being sent from an outlook ID, created using dark web, and mentions some conspiracy theories regarding some South Indian politicians, actors and bureaucrats. The officer added, “Based on the information we get, we will seek his custody.”