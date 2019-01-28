Mumbai: Police suspect accused’s role in another murder

The Virar police have said the man arrested last week for allegedly killing a man and flushing the body parts down the toilet in a residential building may have committed at least one more murder earlier. Pintu Sharma (40), arrested on January 23 for allegedly killing Ganesh Kolatkar following a spat, had been arrested earlier in March 2018 in connection with a suspected kidnapping.

Sharma had been arrested in 2018 by the Valiv police for allegedly kidnapping a 50-year-old man identified as Aravind Ranade. Sharma worked under Ranade in a private insurance firm. Ranade was last seen with Sharma before he went missing, police said.

“They had allegedly gone to meet a client at an under-construction building after which Ranade went missing. Sharma had been arrested but we couldn’t find any evidence and he managed to procure bail,” a senior officer from Valiv police station said.

The Valiv police will now re-open the case. “It’s possible Sharma killed Ranade and disposed of the body in a similar manner. We are considering all possibilities,” the officer said.

Sharma is currently in police custody for the murder of Kolatkar on January 16.

“He disposed of the bones in a black polythene bag,” said Jayant Bajbale, deputy superintendent of police, Virar.

Sharma, who is in Virar police custody, will be interrogated by the Valiv police soon, sources said.