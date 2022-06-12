Mumbai Police summons Nupur Sharma

THE MUMBAI Police on Saturday issued summons to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to appear before them on June 25 in connection with the FIR registered against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The Mumbai police had registered an FIR against Sharma based on a complaint filed by a Raza Academy office bearer.

Senior inspector of Pydhonie police station Srikant Patil confirmed that summons had been issued to Sharma to appear before them. An officer said, “As part of the investigation into the FIR registered against Sharma, we have issued a notice under Section 41 (A) of the Criminal Procedure Code which is a notice of appearance before a police officer. We want to record her statement in connection with the investigation and get her side of the story.”

Earlier, Sharma had been summoned by Mumbra police station where an FIR had been registered against her for similar reasons. An officer said that based on her statement and other evidence gathered so far, they will decide on further course of action.

During a TV debate last month, Nupur Sharma, then BJP spokesperson, had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, triggering outrage on social media. After several Arab countries expressed strong concerns over the comments,

BJP had suspended Sharma on June 5. BJP’s Delhi spokesperson, Naveen Kumar Jindal, was expelled from the party on June 5 for similar remarks on Twitter.