Mumbai Police summons IPS officer Rashmi Shukla tomorrow

MUMBAI Police on Monday issued summons to senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla at her Hyderabad residence, seeking her presence before the cyber police station on April 28.

Shukla has been summoned in connection with a case registered at the BKC cyber police station under the Officials Secrets Act against unknown persons for alleged illegal tapping of phones and leaking of findings of official secret documents.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by the State Intelligence Department last month.

A 1988-batch officer and one of the seniormost officers in the state, Shukla is currently ADG Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and posted at Hyderabad. She went on central deputation in February.

Sources said that Shukla has been asked to present herself before ACP N K Jadhav 11 am Wednesday. An official said they believe she has information that would help them investigate the case and hence she has been issued summons.

Sources said that some others including senior officers and politicians too may be asked to join the probe if the need arises.

The FIR was registered after Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte had alleged in a report to CM Uddhav Thackeray that the IPS officer may have leaked a confidential report that she had prepared on alleged corruption in transfers in the Maharashtra police department to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

In the report, Kunte had alleged that the officer had unauthorisedly tapped phones in 2020, later apologising for the same.

Following this, an FIR was registered at BKC cyber police station against unknown persons under Official Secrets Act, section 30 of the Indian Telegraph Act and section 43(B) of the Information Technology Act.

Depending on what Shukla says, the investigating officer will decide the next course of action, a senior officer said.