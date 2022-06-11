Mumbai: Police summon Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad

The Mumbai Police have issued a notice to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma asking her to be present before them on June 25 and record a statement in connection with her objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

An FIR was registered against Sharma by the Pydhonie Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making derogatory remarks on the Prophet. The notice has been issued under section 41 of the CrPC asking her to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am on the said date.

The police had also asked for a video of the debate from the news channel concerned in which she had made the remark that triggered controversy and invited a chorus of diplomatic outrage from Gulf countries.

While Qatar, Kuwait and Iran summoned India’s ambassadors to their countries, calls emerged on social media across several nations for a boycott of Indian products. Protests — a few of which spiralled into violence — also broke out in several states across India with the demonstrators demanding Sharma’s arrest.

Earlier, the Mumbra Police too had issued a notice against her asking her to be present before them on June 22. An FIR has also been lodged there against her over the same issue.

The BJP had suspended Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Jindal, who had tweeted similar comments.