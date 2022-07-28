scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Mumbai Police submits proposal to buy 10 bulletproof vehicles for VVIPs

The VVIPs who enjoy Z+ security include the President of India, Governor of the state, CM, Deputy CM, foreign dignitaries and some private individuals.

Written by Mohamed Thaver | Mumbai |
July 28, 2022 12:02:50 am
These 10 vehicles will also be available for VVIP movement anywhere in the state, sources said.

To ensure that there is no scrambling for bulletproof vehicles every time a VVIP visits the city, the Mumbai Police has put forth a proposal to procure 10 bulletproof Toyota Fortuners along with 20 regular Toyota Fortuners to accompany the bulletproof ones.

These 10 vehicles will also be available for VVIP movement anywhere in the state, sources said.

The VVIPs who enjoy Z+ security include the President of India, Governor of the state, CM, Deputy CM, foreign dignitaries and some private individuals.

An IPS officer said, “Mumbai Police has three bulletproof vehicles that are to be used for Z+ protectees. Usually, these three are used for CM, Deputy CM and Governor. So, whenever a fourth VVIP comes to the city, we have to scramble to get bulletproof vehicles from other parts of the state.”

When it came to light that the DGP office too was in the process of seeking a nod for bulletproof vehicles, the Mumbai Police also submitted a proposal to procure bulletproof vehicles of their own, the officer said. Sources said that in 2011-12, a proposal to replace the existing bulletproof vehicles was submitted but it was not accepted.

An official said that currently the proposal is with the state home department and Mumbai Police is positive that it will be accepted this time. Sources said that at times when a VVIP comes with their escort, the vehicles provided by the Mumbai Police are Mahindra Bolero or Tata Sumos, which cannot match up to these vehicles. Hence, it was decided to add 20 more Toyota Fortuners to the tally. An officer said that since Toyota does not produce bulletproof Fortuners they will modify the vehicle to make it bulletproof before delivering them to the Mumbai Police.

While an official refused to share the cost of the procurement, he said that they will get a discount compared to the market rate for armouring a vehicle.

