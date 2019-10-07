Mumbai: Police stop climate change ‘die-in’ at Bandra Reclamation

After protests over Friday and Saturday against the felling of trees at Aarey that led to prohibitory orders in the area and the arrest of 29 people, Mumbai Police on Sunday took no chances and prevented close to 100 people from gathering at the Bandra Reclamation for a climate change “die-in”, in which participants lie down and pretend to be dead.

Though members of a group called ‘Extinction Rebellion’, who called the unusual protest, said they had the required permissions, police dispersed those who began assembling at the venue at Bandra Reclamation near the Bandra-Wo rli Sea Link.

Volunteers of the group said the dispersed people then moved to a parking lot nearby. “It’s quite shocking to see the authorities intervene and prevent a planned event on climate change,” a volunteer said.

Close to 15 students from a nearby school were also part of the gathering that was meant to demonstrate that people will “die before their time” due to climate change.

“After we relocated the crowd to a small parking near MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation), we were forced to leave within 20 minutes. Police followed us till we left the area,” another volunteer added. Scared of being arrested like the Aarey protesters, the residents left the area.

Police said they took this action because Section 144 had been imposed across the city earlier in the day. But it was removed later in the night, they added.