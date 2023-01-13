Mumbai Police seeks grounds from SRPF, MU’s Kalina campus to hold physical tests

With over seven lakh candidates aspiring to join Mumbai Police set to undergo their physical tests at the end of January, the city police has approached the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Kalina campus of the University of Mumbai for their open spaces to carry out tests.

Mumbai Police plans to fill 7,076 posts of police constable, for which it has received 5.81 lakh applications — 4.84 lakh applications from men and 96,580 from women.

There are 994 vacant posts of police constable driver, for which 1.16 lakh men and 5,576 women aspirants have applied.

Officials said that candidates will have to undergo physical tests and a written test, which will be of 50 marks and 100 marks respectively. The physical tests will include 100-m race, 1,600-m race and shot put. For women candidates it will be 800-m race instead of 1,600 m. “We already have two grounds at Naigaon in Parel and Marol in Andheri. As we have over seven lakh aspirants and are aiming to finish the physical tests before the start of the rainy season, we are trying to use more grounds to conduct the physical tests,” an IPS officer said.

The physical tests for women aspirants will be conducted at Naigaon ground. “It’s a small ground where 200-m race can be conducted. As women aspirants have to undergo 800-m race, they will have to make four rounds to complete the race at the ground,” an officer said.

“We can use the ground at Marol for men but we are also looking for bigger grounds,” the officer added.

In 2021, the written test was conducted before the physical tests, bringing down the number of applicants. “Only 15,000 applicants underwent physical tests in 2021,” an officer said.