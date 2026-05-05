Mumbai police form SIT to probe racket supplying fake birth certificates to illegal foreigners

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The Mumbai police on Tuesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate offences of providing fake birth registration certificates to illegal foreign nationals. An officer said that it has come to light that a large number of such birth certificates have been obtained through fraudulent means.
The SIT will be headed by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) and will comprise the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), the Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection), Crime Branch, and other officers.
In a post on X, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya thanked Police Commissioner Deven Bharti for constituting an SIT.
An internal probe report by the BMC recently uncovered violations in the birth and death registration system, and found that nearly 87,000 corrections from 2024 to 2026 were made not in the mandatory registration system but in the old manner. The BMC report recommended suspending a civic official.
The Mumbai police registered an FIR in February against two former BMC medical health department officials who allegedly approved birth certificates without verifying the required documentation. No arrests have been made in the case as yet.
The Mahayuti government in the state has been promising to take action against illegal Bangladeshi nationals. Last year, the Mumbai police deported over 1,000 of these individuals back to Bangladesh. Earlier this year, a detention centre was established to hold illegal foreign nationals before their deportation.
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