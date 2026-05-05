Mumbai police form SIT to probe racket supplying fake birth certificates to illegal foreigners

The Mumbai police on Tuesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate offences of providing fake birth registration certificates to illegal foreign nationals. An officer said that it has come to light that a large number of such birth certificates have been obtained through fraudulent means.

The SIT will be headed by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) and will comprise the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), the Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection), Crime Branch, and other officers.

In a post on X, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya thanked Police Commissioner Deven Bharti for constituting an SIT.