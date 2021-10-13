Mumbai: Police set to offer counselling for women who survived rape, violence

IN THE aftermath of Sakinaka rape and murder incident, the Mumbai Police is set to start a new counselling programme for the women, who have survived rape, other sexual assaults and domestic violence.

Officials said that through this initiative they will help the survivors in dealing with trauma caused due to an incident. The accused will also undergo a counselling session once they get out of jail in order to ensure that the offender is not committing similar crime again.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale confirmed the development and said that the programme will start within the next 10 days.

The initiative titled Saksham will commence in collaboration with a non-profit organisation and psychiatrists have also been roped in to conduct these counselling sessions.

An officer said, “There are five regions in Mumbai police Commissionerate. So, we have decided that we will select a police station in each region where these counselling sessions will take place. A dedicated room will be allotted there.”

Nagrale will inaugurate the programme at Vikhroli police station where victims, who have lodged complaints at police stations in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai will be counselled. The authorities added that the sessions will take place from Monday to Friday.

“Often these victims, who have been subjected to different types of assault, lose confidence or have a fear in mind in dealing with the society, so through these counselling sessions we will just try and help them to stand on their feet again,” said a senior police officer.

On the other hand, the police said that they will also try and change the psychology of the offenders. “We have often noticed that the offenders come out of jail and commit similar crimes again, so the committee has planned that we will keep a track on the arrested persons. And as soon as they come out on bail, we will try and change their mind by making them undergo these counselling sessions,” said another police officer.