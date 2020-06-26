Mumbai Police set to get gangster Ravi Pujari’s custody in a month

Ravi Pujari was extradited to India from Senegal earlier this year. Ravi Pujari was extradited to India from Senegal earlier this year.

Mumbai Police is preparing to take the custody of gangster Ravi Pujari, who was extradited to India from Senegal earlier this year, within a month. Currently, he is in the custody of the Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru Police in connection with the 2017 murder of builder Subba Rao. Further, the Mumbai Police will only be charging him in 19 of the 49 cases registered against him.

Senior officers in the Mumbai Police Crime Branch said that of the remaining 30 cases, while a few are being investigated by the CBI, others had taken place decades ago and it would be difficult to find any evidence against him.

A senior officer said, “We had written to the government of Senegal with details of nine cases against Pujari, for which we want to charge him in Mumbai. This is in addition to the details of the 10 cases we had sent immediately after his detention in Senegal.”

The officer added that as per extradition laws, as against deportation, one can only try a gangster for the cases that are mentioned in the plea seeking extradition. Since Mumbai Police had sent only details of 10 cases in the extradition plea, they had to intimate the Senegal authorities about the nine other cases now before they formally charge Pujari in those cases.

The officer further said it took the police all this time — Pujari was arrested in February last year — as it had to translate the chargesheets from Marathi to French, the official language of Senegal. “It had to be sent in a particular format. We took help from the students of Mumbai University to get the translations done. It was a cumbersome process. Finally, last week, we sent details of the nine cases and have decided not to charge him for the rest.”

“In a few of these 30 cases, Pujari is a co-accused with gangster Chhota Rajan and hence, the CBI will be investigating them. In some cases, while the co-accused have already been acquitted, in others, the call records or other such evidence is not available. We have just gone by cases where we have strong evidence like audio or video clippings on record. Hence, we have decided to not charge him in the remaining cases,” the officer said.

Pujari, who was on the run for almost 15 years, was arrested in South Africa and later deported to Senegal. Later, he was extradited to India and brought to Bengaluru on February 23. Prior to 2017, the Bengaluru Police had filed two chargesheets against Pujari — the Shabnam developers double murder case and an extortion case.

