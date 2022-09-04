scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Mumbai Police set to remove phone numbers of senior officers from website

An officer said that this will first be a temporary measure and eventually, a call will be taken on whether the numbers should be made available again on the website.

Mumbai PoliceThe numbers are removed after a few cases were reported in which these numbers were misused to cheat people. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police is set to remove phone numbers of senior police officers from its website after a few cases were reported in which these numbers were misused to cheat people.

An officer said that this will first be a temporary measure and eventually, a call will be taken on whether the numbers should be made available again on the website. Last month, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar’s photograph was misused by cyber criminals, who used it as their display picture. The accused demanded money posing as the commissioner from other police officers.

“Cyber criminals can use the phone numbers of officers available online to dupe people. As a precautionary measure, we have decided to remove the numbers from the website,” a senior officer said. “Once the accused involved in such cases are arrested, a decision will be taken whether to put up the numbers again,” the officer added.

Apart from Phansalkar, the photo of Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Praveen Padwal, too, was used by crooks to seek money from others.

In both cases, the fraudster sent a message that read, “There is something I need you to please do for me urgently as I am currently attending a very crucial meeting with limited phone calls? There are some listed prospect I am presenting them to today. I can’t get it done myself due to meetings and i don’t have any of my cards with me. How quickly can you arrange these gift cards because I need to send them out in less than an hour. I would provide you with the type of gift cards and the amount of each. I will reimburse you before the end of the day.”

Besides, details of a DCP-rank officer in Mumbai was used to seek details from another officer in Amravati. An FIR has been registered in the case as well.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 12:44:26 am
