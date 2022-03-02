Mumbai police send notice to Union minister Narayan Rane, son in Disha Salian case

The Malwani police have sent a notice to Union minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane, an MLA, to appear before them this week to record statements in an FIR registered against the duo for allegedly making defamatory remarks and spreading false information about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s death.

A senior police officer said: “The notice is served by the investigating officer under CrPC asking them to be present before the police station.”

The remarks in question were made by Narayan Rane during a press conference on February 19 in the presence of Nitesh Rane.

According to police, Salian died by suicide by jumping off a building on June 8, 2020, six days before Rajput was found dead inside his Bandra home.

Since then several controversies have come up questioning the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Following Rane’s press conference, Mumbai mayor Kishor Pednekar visited Salian’s family and lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) on February 21.

The MSCW recorded statements of Salian’s family members before issuing a notice to the Mumbai police asking them to file a report in two days. They also sought Salian’s postmortem reports.

Later, a case was registered under sections 211 (False charge of offence made with intent to injure), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

In her statement to police, Salian’s mother Vasanti said she has seen the press conference in which an attempt to “spread false information” about her daughter’s death was made.

“The information shared by them was demeaning and has damaged the reputation of our daughter that has tarnished our image in the society,” her statement read.