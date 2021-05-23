Mumbai: Police seize 3.96 kg hashish, arrest 2

The Mumbai crime branch on Saturday conducted a raid and seized of 3.96 kg hashish.

The Mumbai crime branch on Saturday conducted a raid and arrested two persons including a 75-year-old woman for allegedly selling high-quality drugs in Bandra.

The police said the raid led to the seizure of 3.96 kg hashish, which is valued at Rs 1.18 crore, from their house.

The crime branch identified the two accused as Joharabi Akbarali Shaikh (75) and Kishor Kashinath Gawali (57). Both are residents of Bandra.

The police had received a tip off that Gawali was going to arrive at Waterfield Road in Bandra to sell hashish. Accordingly, they laid a trap near the spot and caught him.

“We recovered a plastic bag from him in which we found 160 gram hashish,” said an officer.

Officials then conducted an enquiry on the spot to ascertain his supplier and the receiver of the drugs, and Gawali told them he had got the hashish from a woman living in the premises of Sane Guruji Seva Mandal in Bandra (west).

“We then went to her house and conducted a search. We recovered 3.8 kg hashish from there,” said an officer.

Shaikh was subsequently taken into custody.

Crime branch officials registered a case under NDPS act and the two were arrested. Police believe that the drug was smuggled in from Manali. “We are trying to identify and locate the drug traffickers,” said an investigator.

The two accused were produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till May 27.