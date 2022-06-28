Mumbai Police seeks bail cancellation of Rana couple over ‘violation of condition’

THE MUMBAI Police on Monday submitted before a court that lawmaker couple MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana had violated bail conditions and should be taken into custody again. The Ranas were arrested in April after announcing they would chant Hanuman Chalisa at the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

They were granted bail on May 4 but within days a plea was moved by the police claiming that they had breached bail conditions.

Special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat submitted that the court had directed them not to address the press on any of the subjects related to the case, which was claimed to have been breached by the couple.

“It is the prosecution’s duty to inform the court about the breach of conditions. In such a scenario, the bail stands cancelled automatically. They should be taken into custody,” said Gharat. He read out statements from their interviews claiming that they showed violations of the bail conditions by the couple.

Gharat said that they would have got the opportunity to speak in the trial stage but had instead chosen to make statements in breach of the court order.

Special Judge R N Rokade asked the couple that if conditions were not followed, what was the use of putting them. He also referred to the bail order where the court had observed that the couple had used certain expressions and sentences against the CM that were ‘extremely objectionable’. The order also referred to the responsibility of public figures and the impact of their speech. The court said that the bail condition of the couple was related to it.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Lawyer Rizwan Merchant said that the couple had given interviews and spoken ‘in a flow’, unintentional. He also said that the statements were not related to the case. “The case related to their announcement that they will chant Hanuman Chalisa at the private residence of the CM. They have not said anything about it,” he said.

He added that he would tell his clients not to make comments about a particular person. He also said that it was the court’s discretion on whether to impose a fine, or penalty or take the harsh step of cancelling bail. The court directed both parties to clarify the procedure for the cancellation of bail pleas. It will continue to hear arguments on July 20.