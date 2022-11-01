State govt categorises security cover for Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher

As part of the security categorisation meeting by a government panel, security of actors Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher was categorised on Tuesday.

Citing threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is believed to be behind the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, the state government upgraded the security of Salman Khan to Y+. Y+ security cover means the person would be guarded by four security personnel in two shifts along with being provided a security vehicle.

Patrolling outside actor Salman Khan’s apartment at Bandstand in Bandra (west) was increased in June and security given to the actor has been beefed up after a threat letter was found near his residence Sunday morning.

Actor Akshay Kumar has been provided X category security, which means he will be guarded by three personal security officers in three shifts. The actor was granted security as he was being targeted on social media based on his nationality.

Actor Anupam Kher has X category security following threats he received after the release of the film The Kashmir Files.