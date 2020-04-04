Mumbai cop makes video to urge people to stay indoors

Sachin Sooryavanshi, an assistant police inspector at Kherwadi Police Station has made a video to explain the need for people to stay indoors. Sachin Sooryavanshi, an assistant police inspector at Kherwadi Police Station has made a video to explain the need for people to stay indoors.

In an attempt to reverse the perception that the Mumbai Police is only interested in using baton to enforce the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Sachin Sooryavanshi, an assistant police inspector at Kherwadi Police Station, has made a video to explain the need for people to stay indoors. The clip has now gone viral on social media.

Sooryavanshi says he made the three-minute clip after getting frustrated over the resistance shown by a number of people to comply with the lockdown rules. In the dramatised clip, Sooryavanshi can be seen explaining why people need to follow the lockdown orders and how the Mumbai Police takes no pleasure in using force to enforce the lockdown.

Sooryavanshi, in his video, is seen to be frustrated in making people understand importance of staying home. This later prompts a group of people to come forward and pledge to fight coronavirus by keeping indoors, the video shows.

Sooryavanshi had approached DCP Zone-8 Manjunath Sengi to allow him make a short video and later, it was approved by Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner, Western region, before circulation on social media platform.

“It is very tough to make people understand the importance of staying at home and social distancing. People don’t understand the risk they are taking when they are stepping out of home. They don’t understand how frustrated we are from within in trying to protect people from coronovirus. People just roam around as if nothing has happened. So we thought, let’s make a small video and circulate in our area. The response has been great actually,” Sooryavanshi tells The Indian Express.

The video was shot on phone and a professional help was taken for editing the video. Sooryavanshi admits that social awareness in form of video is better in these times.

“People feel that all we only want to hit them with lathis. But I have always believed that social awareness is must. No one likes to hit people. We requested the people don’t come out of your house, unless it’s very important. There are people who just roam and are careless,” he says, adding that they are taking the situation very lightly and don’t understand what coronavirus can do to them and their loved ones.

“Same set of people were seen on the roads roaming in the morning and later in the evening too, despite requesting them not to do so. The video has certainly helped in my area. I thank Manjunath sir and Manoj sir for allowing me to make this video,” he says.

