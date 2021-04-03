Mumbai Police review’s Waze’s cases, scope of probe not to be widened

The Mumbai Police is reviewing the cases that were being investigated by suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze (File)

The Mumbai Police is reviewing the cases that were being investigated by suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze before he was arrested in connection to the Ambani house terror scare case.

Waze was part of some important investigations like the Television Rating Points (TRP) case, fake social media followers’ case and two cheating cases registered against celebrity car designer Dilip Chhabria last December.

Sources said that the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, which had on March 25 submitted a chargesheet before the court into one of the FIRs registered against Chhabria, will file a chargesheet in the second case before April 12 – when the deadline for filing chargesheet in the case ends. When Waze was investigating the Chhabria case, he had mentioned that apart from the car designer, the police would question three non-banking financial companies (NBFC) that had allegedly provided him loans without valid paperwork.

Sources, however, said that apart from probing one NBFC employee who had applied for anticipatory bail before the court, the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) may not be too keen on expanding the scope of the investigation.

Similarly in the TRP case, where at least five channels were alleged to have paid money to boost their ratings, the Crime Branch had told the court that it will complete the investigation within three months and decide whether Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami should be charged in the case. While the CIU had named the “owner of Republic” as a wanted accused, it has not named Goswami as an accused in the case. Besides, sources said that even the scope of investigation into the fake social media followers scam case – where marketing agencies were used to provide fake followers – in which rapper Badshah had been summoned, will not be expanded any further.



An officer said, “We are reviewing the cases he probed and will bring them to their logical conclusion based on evidence. The scope of the investigations will not be widened any further.” On the impact Waze’s arrest on the cases he was investigating, the officer said, “While Waze may have been part of the team investigating these cases and addressed the media about it, he was not the investigating officer, who has to depose before the court.”

The officer added that there will also be a re-think on whether the CIU, which primarily collects intelligence, should be registering cases and conducting investigations.



As part of the police reshuffle, Inspector Milind Kathe has been made the in charge of CIU following Waze’s arrest.

The CIU is also facing a staff crunch as at least five of its employees have been summoned by NIA in connection with its investigation into the Ambani case.