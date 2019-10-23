Mumbai: Police resort to lathicharge at funeral procession, 25 arrested

THE POLICE on Tuesday had to resort to mild lathicharge after people taking part in a funeral procession attacked police personnel in Chembur, leading to the arrest of at least 25 people.

The funeral procession was being held in the memory of Pancharam Rithadiya, who had committed suicide on October 13 by jumping in front of a moving train, allegedly on account of police inaction regard to the kidnapping of his daughter.

The police claimed that it did not allow those taking part in the procession to hold a rasta roko, and when the policemen present at the spot tried to stop the crowd, they were attacked. “They even pelted us with stones, injuring five. Later, additional force was called to the spot. To take control of the situation, we had to resort to mild lathicharge, following which, more than 25 people were arrested,” said an officer.

Six months ago, Nehru Nagar police had booked six persons after Pancharam accused them of kidnapping his 17-year-old daughter. Pancharam suspected that his daughter had eloped with one of the accused while the others helped them. “He even alleged that the six accused had been calling and threatening him,” said Rajendra Rithadiya, a relative of the deceased.

As police failed to take any action in the kidnapping incident, Pancharam went to the Wadala railway station and jumped in front of a moving train. “After his death, the Wadala GRP registered a case of abetment to suicide against the six accused and transferred the case to Nehru Nagar police. Three days later, the six were arrested,” said Rajendra.

Initially, the family refused to accept Pancharam’s body, which was kept in the mortuary at Sion hospital. “On Tuesday, we decided to take his body and complete the final rites,” added Rajendra.

Around a thousand people gathered for the funeral procession. Pancharam’s family initially took his body to his residence at Thakkar Bappa colony, following which he was to be taken to the Charai crematorium in Chembur.

“We observed a rasta roko near Chagan Mehta petrol pump. We requested the police to allow us to hold a protest and they did not stop us. During the protest, outsiders joined the crowd and started molesting the women from our family. An argument ensued and the police assumed that there was a fight. The police intervened, resulting in the incident,” said Tarachand Tungaria, another relative.