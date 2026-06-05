Mumbai teen allegedly lured through online gaming app, traced in Gujarat after police search operation

A 17-year-old girl from South Mumbai who allegedly left home with Rs 10.5 lakh in cash after coming in contact with a man through an online gaming platform was traced and rescued by Mumbai Police in Gujarat following an inter-state search operation.
According to police, the teenager, who recently cleared her SSC examinations, lives with her family under the jurisdiction of Sir J.J. Marg Police Station. Her family is engaged in scrap and garment businesses.
Investigators said the girl frequently used the online gaming application Ludo, which offers chat and voice communication features. During gameplay, she came in contact with a man identified as Ziyan Shaikh, with whom she allegedly developed regular communication.
Police said Shaikh allegedly claimed to be wealthy, told the girl he owned a bungalow in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and promised to marry her. He allegedly persuaded her to leave her family and bring cash and jewellery from home.
On May 16, the girl allegedly left her residence around 3 a.m. after taking Rs 10.5 lakh in cash. When family members were unable to locate her, her mother approached police later that day. A complaint was registered at Sir J.J. Marg Police Station at 5.03 p.m. under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
A police team led by Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Prashant Nerkar launched an investigation, analysing CCTV footage, digital evidence and technical inputs. Investigators traced the girl’s movements from South Mumbai to Thane, where she reportedly spent the day shopping and purchased a new mobile phone.
Police said a key breakthrough came from the teenager’s social media activity. After allegedly being instructed to obtain a new SIM card, she attempted to do so but was unable to purchase one because she did not have her Aadhaar card. She later connected her new phone to a shopkeeper’s Wi-Fi network, logged into Instagram and uploaded a photograph. Investigators used that activity to track her location and subsequently learned that she had boarded a private bus bound for Jodhpur.
Story continues below this ad
Following the lead, PSI Nerkar and his team travelled towards Gujarat while coordinating with the Gujarat Crime Branch. Police set up checks along the Surat-Vadodara highway and intercepted buses operated by the travel company identified during the investigation.
According to police, more than 30 buses were searched over a period of four to five hours. The teenager was eventually located on one of the buses in Gujarat between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. and was safely brought back to Mumbai.
Police said the girl had spent nearly Rs 1 lakh on shopping and the purchase of a mobile phone before being traced.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai).
Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including:
Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More