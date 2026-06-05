Mumbai teen allegedly lured through online gaming app, traced in Gujarat after police search operation

Investigators said the girl frequently used the online gaming application Ludo, which offers chat and voice communication features. (Image generated using AI)

A 17-year-old girl from South Mumbai who allegedly left home with Rs 10.5 lakh in cash after coming in contact with a man through an online gaming platform was traced and rescued by Mumbai Police in Gujarat following an inter-state search operation.

According to police, the teenager, who recently cleared her SSC examinations, lives with her family under the jurisdiction of Sir J.J. Marg Police Station. Her family is engaged in scrap and garment businesses.

Investigators said the girl frequently used the online gaming application Ludo, which offers chat and voice communication features. During gameplay, she came in contact with a man identified as Ziyan Shaikh, with whom she allegedly developed regular communication.