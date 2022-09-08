Mumbai police remove LED lights around Yakub Memon’s grave

The Mumbai police removed the LED lights around terrorist Yakub Memon’s grave at Bada Kabarastan in south Mumbai Thursday morning.

The action was taken after the video of Memon’s grave that was beautified with marble titles, halogen and LED lights was circulated on social media, police said.

The police officials said the grave, which was beautified at Bada Kabarastan, contains remains of 14 other members of Memon’s family and added the LED lights were installed in March.

“When we inquired with the authorities concerned, it came to light that the marbles, which are surrounding the grave, were made three years ago, while the halogen and LED lights were installed during ‘badi raat’ in March,” said an officer.

The police officials swung into action after the video was circulated Wednesday and accordingly removed the LED lights around the grave.

Memon, convicted in the 1993 serial bomb blast case, was hanged at the Nagpur Central Jail on July 30, 2015. His brother Tiger Memon is a prime suspect in the case.