Mumbai Police registers cheating case against doctor arrested for vaccination scam

The Mumbai Police registered a case of cheating against the doctor who was earlier arrested in a fake Covid-19 vaccination case in the city’s Kandivali area.

The FIR was registered against Manish Tripathi for cheating students of his medical school, where he charged nursing students Rs 70,000 for the course.

One of the students, however, found out later that the institute was not registered with any recognised board and came forward to file a complaint. A police officer said that several students at Tripathi’s institute had been cheated in a similar manner.

Tripathi was arrested in the fake vaccination scam, which came to light after residents of a Kandivali housing society claimed that they couldn’t find their inoculation details on the CO-WIN app and were issued certificates in the name of three different hospitals.

The FIR was registered at the Kandivali police station on June 17 for conducting an unauthorised vaccination drive for 390 people on May 30. Subsequently, similar FIRs were registered in Versova, Khar, Borivali, Bhoiwada and other areas of Mumbai.