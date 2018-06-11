Mumbai Police registers case against contractor, BMC official for negligence in drain maintenance

A case has been booked against the BMC and contractor after a boy fell into a drain near Trombay. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Representational) A case has been booked against the BMC and contractor after a boy fell into a drain near Trombay. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Representational)

Two days after a two-year-old boy drowned after falling into a drain in Trombay, the Mumbai police registered a case on Saturday against a private contractor and a BMC official for negligence. Adihan Tamboli was playing outside his grandmother’s home in Cheetah Camp in Trombay on Thursday morning when he fell into an open drain. The police said he was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

During investigations, the police found that Vidhi Enterprises, a contractor hired by the BMC, had not cleaned the drain before the monsoon. That resulted in water flowing out from one end of the drain during Thursday’s downpour.

The police added that the force of the water caused the cover of the drain to be displaced, leaving it exposed.

The boy lived in Beed with his parents and had been staying at the home of his maternal grandmother in Trombay along with his mother since the last few months.

Sunil Gaokar, senior inspector, Trombay police station, said that a case of causing death due to negligence under the Indian Penal Code had been filed against the proprietors of Vidhi Enterprises and the civic official concerned from the local BMC ward office.

