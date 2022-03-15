Mumbai police register FIR against BJP MLC Pravin Darekar for bank fraud

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against BJP MLC Pravin Darekar in connection with an alleged bank scam case, an official said on Tuesday.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The FIR against leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council was registered on Monday under various IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 120-b (criminal conspiracy) following a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party functionary Dhananjay Shinde.

The complainant alleged that Darekar posed as a labourer, which was later found wrong. He was the Mumbai Bank chairman from 2011 to 2021 and allegedly indulged in various financial irregularities, he said.

Read | Mumbai police raise awareness on road safety with help from TMKOC characters

Shinde said he approached the MRA Marg police here on January 8 to lodge an FIR against Darekar for allegedly cheating people, the bank and the cooperative department.

He claimed that this was a “scam of more than Rs 2,000” and that they will approach the police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in this connection.