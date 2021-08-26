Mumbai police register extortion case against DCP and two inspectors

The Amboli police on Wednesday registered an FIR against a deputy commissioner of police and two police inspectors for allegedly conspiring, intimidating and extorting money from a 50-year-old property dealer from Andheri.

The police officers named in the FIR are deputy commissioner Akbar Pathan and inspectors Chimaji Adhav and Sunil Mane. Pathan was in July named as one of the accused in the extortion case registered at Marine Drive police station in which former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh is also a co-accused. Mane is currently in jail for allegedly playing a crucial role in planting a gelatin laden Scorpio car outside Antilia, Mukesh Ambani’s official residence, and also for murdering Mansukh Hiren, a co-conspirator.

No arrests have been made so far in this case. The complainant in the FIR registered at Amboli police station is Gurusharansingh Chauhan. He told the police that between 20 October 2019 and 29 February 2020, the three police officers threatened to implicate him in a false case and extorted 17 lakhs from him. “They used their informers to accept the money on their behalf,” said the police.

As per the complaint, when the officers demanded more money and Chauhan refused to oblige, a case of cheating was registered against him at MIDC police station and he was arrested. The case was subsequently transferred to the crime branch, where Pathan was posted as a deputy commissioner of police. During the investigation, the officers manhandled him too, alleged Chauhan.

“Chauhan in his statement has claimed that the officers have destroyed all the evidence and gave him death threats,” said an officer. The property dealer had then approached Andheri court who then instructed Amboli police to register an offence after which his statement was recorded on Wednesday and a case was registered under relevant sections of extortion, forgery, assault, criminal intimidation, destruction of evidence and conspiracy.

Pathan refused to comment when contacted. Adhav said, “I don’t know Chauhan and have never met him. He (Chauhan) in his statement has said that few people took my name and extorted money from him. I have no idea what has happened and how much money he gave to those people.”