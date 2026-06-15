Mumbai Police register case over threats of former Bombay HC Judge Gautam Patel

The Gamdevi police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly sending threatening letters to former Bombay High Court judge Justice Gautam Patel and his family, demanding that he publicly retract his 2024 judgment in the Dawoodi Bohra succession dispute.

According to police, Justice Patel, who returned to Mumbai from London on Sunday, approached the Gamdevi police station after receiving a series of anonymous threats over the past several months. A non-cognisable offence has been registered under Sections 351(3) and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with criminal intimidation.

Police said the sender allegedly threatened to harm Patel and his family unless he released a video recanting his April 2024 verdict. Investigations are underway to identify the person behind the threats.