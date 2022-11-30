scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Mumbai police recover Rs 1 crore of cybercrime victims in six months

The helpline is operational from 10 am to 6 pm and many victims who fall prey to cybercrimes after 6 pm are unable to make use of this helpline number immediately.

The Mumbai police have recovered over Rs 1 crore of cybercrime victims since launching the helpline number 1930 in May, said Balsing Rajput, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), cyber crimes.

Speaking at a press conference, Rajput said, “We have recovered over Rs 1 crore in less than seven months after the helpline was started on May 17 this year. It is very important for the victims of financial cybercrimes to call us soon after they are cheated as it gives us that much time to block the transactions.”

However, the helpline is not 24/7. It is operational from 10 am to 6 pm and many victims who fall prey to cybercrimes after 6 pm are unable to make use of this helpline number immediately.

However, financial cybercrime victims can still save their money if they visit the website.cybercrime.gov.in, where they can give their details related to the fraud and stop transactions to save their money. The victims can also rush to their nearest police station where an official from the cybercrime unit would help them to save their money.

“We are making efforts and are hopeful to make this helpline 24/7 but we facing manpower issues at present,” said a cybercrime official.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 06:02:47 pm
