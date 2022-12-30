Police record statements of mother and uncle

The Waliv police on Thursday recorded the statements of family members of actor Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide on a film set in Vasai last Saturday.

While the police had initially recorded the statement of Vanita Sharma based on which an FIR was registered, they are now recording a detailed statement of her mother.

Tunisha’s former boyfriend and actor Sheezan Khan has been arrested on charges of abetting her suicide. Besides her mother, the police also recorded the statement of her maternal uncle till late Thursday evening.

“After the FIR was registered, several more facts have come to the fore. In order to bring them on record, we summoned Tunisha’s mother and uncle whose statements were recorded,” an officer said.

The police also managed to unlock Tunisha’s Apple phone and will check the messages on her phone.

Sources said the police have also sought CCTV footage of the past few weeks from the film set to get more information about the case.

The police have Khan’s custody till Friday when they will produce him before the court, where either his police custody will be extended or he may be sent to jail custody by the court. On Wednesday, the police had informed the court that their probe revealed some WhatsApp chats had been deleted by Khan and the duo also had a fight hours before she died.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale met the family of Tunisha. After the meeting, he told the media, “Her mother is totally devastated at the loss. The state government must give her Rs 25 lakh as compensation. My party will give her Rs 3 lakh. We want the state government to appoint Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor to ensure justice for her.”