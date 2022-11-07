Mumbai police ramp up deployment around Gokhale bridge to manage traffic

The Mumbai Traffic Police Monday ramped up deployment of its personnel around Gokhale bridge, which is shut from today for repair work, to manage the heavy flow of traffic.

The bridge, which connects Andheri (East) with Andheri (West), will be shut on the request of the BMC for completion of reconstruction work.

Sources in the traffic police said that four days ago, they had requested BMC to provide them 200 traffic wardens to maintain the heavy flow of traffic in the city, especially after closure of the Gokhale bridge.

On Monday, at around 11 am, traffic remained slow on the Andheri subway and Amboli junction in the jurisdiction of DN Nagar traffic police division in Andheri (West). The southbound stretch of SV Road saw heavy traffic in Andheri. Similar traffic will be seen in the evening peak hours between 4 pm and 9 pm, police sources said.

Over 100 hawkers on SV road were also asked to move on Monday morning till afternoon in a bid to create some more space for the slow-moving traffic. In the Santacruz division, the Milan subway and Thakare bridge saw heavy traffic. The Captain Vinayak Gore flyover in Vile Parle, which connects east to west, the Vile Parle junction from Andheri to Centaur hotel on the Western Express Highway, too saw slow-moving traffic.

Several police officials told The Indian Express that the number of personnel deployed to manage traffic have been doubled or tripled. A stop-gap arrangement has been made by shifting manpower internally. This has been provided to traffic divisions (Vakola, Santacruz, Oshiwara, DN Nagar, Goregaon, Jogeshwari) located around the Gokhale bridge from other traffic divisions in central and eastern parts of Mumbai.

“It is getting difficult to manage the traffic. The railways and the BMC need to speed up the work and finish at least one side of the bridge within two months. This will provide some relief,” a source said.