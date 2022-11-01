Mumbai police questions former mayor Kishori Pednekar over SRA scam

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was questioned by the police for 2.5 hours on Tuesday regarding a complaint accusing her of illegally occupying six flats in a Worli SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) project and forging signatures of a true beneficiary of the scheme.

The authority also issued a show cause notice to Pednekar, her brother, her son, and three allottees of the SRA apartments in Gomata housing colony, asking for an explanation by November 9, according to Kirit Somaiya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, issuing a public statement on the matter on Tuesday morning.

After being questioned by the Mumbai police, Pednekar said, “I have come to the police station and cooperated with the police…I answered all questions that were asked of me to the best of my knowledge. There is not even 10 per cent truth in what is playing out in public about me.”

Earlier in the day, Somaiya said, “The signatory to the deeds that enabled Pednekar to possess the apartments in the SRA scheme is one Sanjay Andhari. Upon my own investigation, it has come to light that this person is none other than Kishori Pednekar’s brother. His photo is pasted on all transactions. He has been an imposter in the transactions, acting as Sanjay Andhari. Hence, all signatures on the documents have also been forged. I demand that a case of forgery should be initiated against Pednekar and she should be arrested.”

Somaiya also visited the Gomata housing society on Tuesday afternoon.

For her part, Pednekar said, “A senior leader of one political party has made allegations against me. It is not necessary for me to address every allegation. I told the police that I will cooperate with all police investigations, but I have been busy for three days. This was misrepresented in the media and made to appear like I am not willing to cooperate with the police. I am fighting this legally. I am going to take a legal recourse and all cooperation will be given.”

Amid speculations that Pednekar is close to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp, she said, “I have sent a message requesting a meeting with the CM. Whenever I am given time, I will take up my request with him. Eknath Shinde is a true Sainik and the CM of this state. After meeting with him, I will meet Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This is my right as a citizen.”