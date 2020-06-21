Mumbai: Police propose lockdown in four areas, civic officials say not feasible

The discussion with BMC officials was held in presence of the joint commissioner of police (law & order), and the civic officials seemed convinced. (File) The discussion with BMC officials was held in presence of the joint commissioner of police (law & order), and the civic officials seemed convinced. (File)

With nearly three in every four cases registered for violation of lockdown norms over the past week reported from the northern suburbs and a subsequent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Mumbai Police at a joint review meeting with senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Friday proposed that a complete lockdown should be re-imposed in four areas extending from Goregaon to Dahisar. Civic officials, however, have maintained enforcing a lockdown was not feasible.

Dahisar, which falls in the R-North civic ward, has recorded the worst doubling rate of the novel coronavirus disease at 16 days among the 24 administrative wards. On Friday, the total number of cases in the ward were recorded at 1,318. The neighbouring R-Central ward, including Borivali West, recorded the second-worst doubling rate at 18 days with 1,882 cases, till Friday. As of Saturday, Mumbai’s doubling rate is 34 days.

The P-North ward, which recorded fifth-highest number of virus cases in the city at 3,488, has the maximum population density in Mumbai with around 10 lakh people spread over Malvani, MHADA compound, Marve Road, Kurar village among others.

A complete lockdown was re-imposed in parts of Malad East (also in P-North ward) last week as the number of Covid-19 cases in the area went up — from the 2,664 cases recorded till June 13, the number of Covid-19 cases at the P-North ward went up to 3,488 on June 19.

An IPS officer said, “Since the past 10 days, there was a complete lockdown at Appapada and Kokanipada areas in Malad East and the results were good. The number of cases went down. Following this, we have suggested to the BMC that the lockdown be extended there and at two more places — Kajupada in Kandivali East and Ganpat Patil Nagar in Dahisar West. The discussion with BMC officials was held in presence of the joint commissioner of police (law & order), and the civic officials seemed convinced. We are now awaiting their orders.”

On Saturday, Bhagyashree Kapse, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of R-Central ward, said though the Mumbai Police suggested that a complete lockdown be re-imposed in the areas owing to growing cases, “but it is not feasible”. “In my ward, 70 per cent of the cases are from high-rises, and only 30 per cent are from slums that are declared as containment zones… We are tightening the movement of citizens in high-rises considering the number of cases is higher there,” Kapse said.

The officer added that following the review meeting with the top brass, north Mumbai has seen the deployment of seven extra platoons of State Reserve Police Force in addition to the two they already had to ensure compliance of lockdown precautions.

At R-North Ward, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sandhya Nandekar said the number of containment zones had been decreased and clubbed the buffer zones. “We are tightening the movement of those in containment zones in order to ensure the Covid-19 cases come down. We are expecting the number of cases will come under control in the coming days, and there is no plan to re-impose complete lockdown for the ward,” Nandekar said.

According to the data shared by Mumbai Police, between June 13 and 18, a total of 431 FIRs were registered in the north region alone of the total 591 cases registered across the city. Maximum cases were registered under Dahisar, Samta Nagar and Kandivali police stations and a majority of these cases were related to not wearing masks, shops not shutting down as per time limit and people going double seat on motorcycles.

