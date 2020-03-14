Mumbai: Police probe underway after 6 dogs disappear from Dahisar housing society

A case was registered late last week under sections 38, 11 (1) (D) and 11 (1) (J) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and Section 119 of Mumbai Police Act 1959. (Representational Photo) A case was registered late last week under sections 38, 11 (1) (D) and 11 (1) (J) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and Section 119 of Mumbai Police Act 1959. (Representational Photo)

THE MUMBAI police is investigating the mysterious disappearance of six dogs from a housing society in Dahisar (east) last month. Dahisar police have registered a case against an unidentified person who allegedly posed as an NGO worker.

According to police, the complainant is an animal rights activist, Anu Mehta. In her statement to police, Mehta said she found five stray dogs near Giriraj Society in Dahisar at 9 pm on February 5.

“As they appeared suddenly, it looked like someone had dumped them there. The next day, another stray dog was found loitering in the area,” said an officer. The complainant then contacted an NGO, who took the dogs for sterilisation.

On February 22, NGO personnel brought the dogs back after sterilisation, but Mehta and other society residents realised they were not the ones the NGO had taken away earlier. “The residents went to feed the dogs after they were brought back. But they realised that these dogs were different. When they raised an alarm, the NGO personnel fled from the spot and took the dogs with them,” said an officer.

Later, when Mehta checked with the president of the NGO, he said that no stray dogs had been taken from Giriraj Society. So, Mehta approached Dahisar police station and lodged a complaint.

A case was registered late last week under sections 38, 11 (1) (D) and 11 (1) (J) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and Section 119 of Mumbai Police Act 1959.

