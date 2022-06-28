Mumbai: Police probe 21 loan app fraud cases, 3 held

The cyber police of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested three people as part of their investigation into 21 loan app fraud cases registered across the city this year.

While the first arrest was made on June 25, the police arrested two more people by Monday. On Saturday, a loan recovery agent from Telangana was arrested. “The man holds an engineering diploma and was tasked with making calls to those who had not paid the loan amounts. If the loanees did not repay, the man asked his aides to start the harassment. Based on his questioning, we arrested two more persons. Our investigations are on,” DCP (Cyber)Hemraj Singh Rajput said.

According to the police, since last year, thousands of people across Maharashtra, in need of urgent money, fell prey to these predatory loan apps that would offer small loans without much paperwork. While granting the loans through the app, the lenders would ask the borrowers for access to their phone contact list and gallery and collect their Aadhaar and PAN card copies, police said.

Borrowers who failed to repay the loan within weeks on a higher interest rate were allegedly harassed by loan recovery agents and abusive and obscene messages were sent to people in the borrower’s contact list. They even morphed photos of the borrower with nude photos and obscene videos and sexually harassed them as well as their family members to extort money, police said. In many cases, police said, the agents ended up extorting much more than the loan amount.

The police took note of the issue when a 38-year-old sales executive died by suicide at his residence in Kurar, Malad (East) due to the harassment in May this year. Subsequently, several other victims also alerted the police about being harassed. Taking note of the rising crimes, at least 21 cases between January and May were transferred to the cyber police. About 10 police inspectors across four cyber police stations of the cyber crime branch are investigating the cases to find a common thread.