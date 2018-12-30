40,000 Mumbai Police personnel to be deployed during New Year celebrations

More than 40,000 police personnel from the Mumbai Police department will be on duty from the evening of December 31 to the early hours of January 1 to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Advertising

The police said they did not receive any terror-related input, but would deploy heavy police bandobast across the city. The police said the restaurants and bars would be permitted to remain open till 1.30 am on January 1.

“However, if any restaurant or bar makes a special request, we will allow it to stay open till 5 am,” said Manjunath Singhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police and spokesperson of the Mumbai Police.

Loudspeakers will be allowed till midnight, while bursting of crackers should not exceed the time limit set by the Supreme Court, added Singhe.

Advertising

The deployment of policemen includes personnel posted with the state reserve police force (SRPF), Force One, riot control police, Quick Response Team, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad as well as Special Branch and Crime Branch officials.

“We will dispatch a special team to the Gateway of India, Juhu, Mahim, Girgaon, Versova, Gorai Chowpatty and Powai Talao. Meanwhile, we have also called for patrolling by the coastal security, while our staff will also keep vigil at the seafronts. We have also installed CCTV cameras at vital locations across the city and will be monitored from the police control room,” said Singhe.

The Mumbai Police will take special measures to prevent drink driving, crime against woman and street crimes, for which policemen will be deployed in civil clothes.

“In case of emergency, people should inform us through our helpline number (100) and Twitter handle,” said Singhe.