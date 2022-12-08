Mumbai police issue parking curbs for goods vehicles in commercial areas

The Mumbai traffic police Wednesday issued an order prohibiting vehicles (light, medium and heavy) from loading and unloading of goods, stopping or parking vehicles in Narsi Natha Street, Katha Bazar, Janabai Rokade Marg, Kazi Syed Street, Bhandari Street, Samuel Street, Nandlal Jani Road and Keshavji Naik Road in the Masjid Bunder area.

The authorities, however, have exempted goods vehicles supplying essential services such as vegetable, milk, bread, and bakery products, drinking water tankers, petrol, diesel and kerosene, ambulances, government and semi-government vehicles, and school buses from the restrictions.

Gaurav Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic-south), issued the notification in order to prevent obstruction and inconvenience to the public and to maintain smooth vehicular traffic movements.

Also Read | Mumbai police announce traffic diversions in Mahim

“The work of reconstruction of Carnac Bunder flyover in the Pydhonie Traffic Division jurisdiction is in process. Therefore, in order to avoid traffic jams as well as ensure smooth traffic movement in commercial areas such as Narsi Natha Street, Katha Bazar, Janabai Rokade Marg, Kazi Syed Street, Bhandari Street, Samuel Street, Nandlal Jani Road and Keshavji Naik Road in Masjid Bunder area, all types of small and large goods vehicles (light, medium and heavy) are prohibited from loading and unloading of goods, stopping and parking vehicles,” read the order.

The officials said the curbs would be in place from midnight to noon; from 5 pm to 8,30pm; and from 11:30 pm to midnight.

“However, such exemptions are not applicable to water tankers other than drinking water tankers,” said an officer.