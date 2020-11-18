Mumbai Police outreach programme helps in arrest of man ‘raping, beating up’ 9-yr-old daughter

AN OUTREACH programme in the northern suburbs has helped Mumbai Police in the arrest of a 48-year-old man, who was allegedly raping and beating up his nine-year-old daughter over several months. The man is father to two other girls and was arrested earlier this month, police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (North region) Dilip Sawant said, “A woman, who was present at one of the outreach programmes, came to know about a girl who was physically beaten up and raped by her father. After hearing us talk about how majority of the rapes were done by those closest to the victim, the woman reached out to the local police station.”

“She (the woman) told them (police) about having heard of a man in the neighbourhood, who was beating up his daughter and sexually assaulting her. Our team rushed to the house and we found the man in a state of undress and placed him under arrest,” Sawant added.

According to police, the accused is in judicial custody at present. An officer said police later recorded the girl’s statement, who told them her father would drink alcohol, beat her up and force himself on her.

An officer from the local police station said police were also checking if he had assaulted his other daughters. A case has been registered under sections pertaining to rape in the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The Indian Express had reported about this police initiative in the northern suburbs for reaching out to slum residents to detect cases of sexual assault, especially after a countrywide lockdown was imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many such cases may have gone unreported due to lack of access to police stations. Police units marked 152 slum colonies, where local stations were ordered to conduct outreach programmes.

