Dismissed Mumbai police officer seeks pardon in Antilia terror scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case

Disismissed Mumbai police officer Sunil Mane on Thursday has sought pardon in the Antilia terror scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, nearly two years after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Mane, who has been in Taloja Central jail since May 2021, wrote a two-page handwritten letter on Thursday admitting that he had made some mistakes and now realizes the gravity of his actions.

“Being a police officer, it was my duty to protect the life of the citizens of the country. But unfortunately and unknowingly, I have committed some mistakes. To repent those mistakes and give justice to the victim and his family I have decided to make full and truthful disclosure of the whole circumstances and facts of the case,” the letter stated. It added that he has voluntarily made the application seeking pardon.

On Friday, a special court hearing the case sought the NIA’s response in the matter. If the NIA doesn’t object to Mane’s plea and thereafter if the court allows it, the dismissed cop will become an approver in the case. His testimony will be recorded as a prosecution witness and it can be used against the other co-accused booked in the case.

Mane also said in his application that he had been in service as a policeman for 26 years and was assessed as being “outstanding” and “very good” by his seniors. “Till the date of arrest on April 23, 2021, I have been commended with 280 rewards by the Central government, state government and higher authorities in police department,” his plea states, adding that his record should be considered and he should be given a chance to repent his mistakes by tendering him pardon under section 307 (power to direct tender of pardon) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

On February 25, an SUV was found parked near the residence of businessman Mukesh Ambani, planted with gelatin sticks and a threat letter. On March 5, the police found the body of a man, Thane resident Mansukh Hiran, who was linked to the SUV. The NIA arrested Mane on allegations that he was part of the conspiracy to murder Hiran.

It was alleged that on March 2, 2021, Mane was present in a conspiracy meeting along with accused dismissed cop Sachin Waze and retired ACP Pradeep Sharma, where Hiran was also present. It is also alleged that Mane had met Waze for handing over a SIM card. It was claimed that Mane was given the details of the car in which Hiran was to be handed over to the alleged killers on the day of the murder.

Advertisement

The NIA claimed that Mane called Hiran, posing as inspector Tawade, and drove him to the spot where he was subsequently murdered. In November last year, the special court rejected Mane’s discharge application, where he sought to be cleared of the charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On Friday, Waze’s lawyer, Raunak Naik and Mikhail Dey, lawyer for co-accused Vinayak Shinde, sought a copy of Mane’s letter after they submitted that they want to file a reply on the plea as well.