Mumbai: Police officer seen assaulting hotel staff for not serving food, alcohol; inquiry ordered

As per the video captured on the CCTV camera inside the hotel, The officer in question, Vikram Patil, goes up to the cashier, pulls his shirt and slaps him.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered against an assistant police inspector of the Vakola police station in Santacruz (east) after a video purportedly showing him assaulting the cashier at a Vakola hotel, for allegedly refusing to serve food and alcohol after midnight, surfaced on social media.

The alleged incident took place at ‘Swagat’ restaurant near the Vakola police station around 12.30 am on Thursday. As per the video captured on the CCTV camera inside the hotel, The officer in question, Vikram Patil, goes up to the cashier, pulls his shirt and slaps him.

“The cashier was physically assaulted for the simple reason that he could not provide the officer free food at 12.30 am as the restaurant kitchen was closed for the day,” said Shivanand Shetty, president of Association of Hotel and Restaurant (AHAR).

As per the non-cognisable complaint registered by the the Vakola police under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Vikram Patil assaulted the cashier for refusing to serve food and alcohol.