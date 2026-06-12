Court rejects bail plea of Maharashtra DY SP booked in POCSO case

The accused cop was arrested in April after a complaint was filed at Worli police station under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (File photo)

A special court on Friday rejected the bail application of a deputy superintendent of Maharashtra Police booked for sexual harassment of a nine-year old girl in a park in Mumbai in April.

The accused cop was arrested in April after a complaint was filed at Worli police station under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“The accused in the present case is a police officer of a high rank and has not just the knowledge about the offence, but also its implications. The complicity of the accused can be gathered from the papers on record. The investigation is at preliminary stage and therefore I do not think it proper to enlarge the applicant/accused on bail,” special judge A S Wairagade said in the order.