Court rejects bail plea of Maharashtra DY SP booked in POCSO case

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A special court on Friday rejected the bail application of a deputy superintendent of Maharashtra Police booked for sexual harassment of a nine-year old girl in a park in Mumbai in April.
The accused cop was arrested in April after a complaint was filed at Worli police station under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
“The accused in the present case is a police officer of a high rank and has not just the knowledge about the offence, but also its implications. The complicity of the accused can be gathered from the papers on record. The investigation is at preliminary stage and therefore I do not think it proper to enlarge the applicant/accused on bail,” special judge A S Wairagade said in the order.
According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, she along with her siblings was playing at a park on April 23. The 56-year-old accused arrived there and allegedly behaved in an indecent manner in front of the girl and sexually harassed her. The girl rushed home and informed her mother about the incident, following which her parents approached the police. In its order rejecting the bail plea, the court noted that the victim is nine and ‘has no reason to falsely implicate the accused’.
The accused, working in the technical department of the Director General of Police (DGP) office in Mumbai, had said in his bail plea, that he is on the verge of retirement and had been falsely implicated in the case. He had further said that he is ready to cooperate in the probe and that he is not a flight risk. The police through the court prosecutor opposed the plea stating that if granted bail, there is a possibility that he may pressure the witnesses, given his post as a police officer. The victim’s father, too, opposed the plea.
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