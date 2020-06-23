Mumbai Police notice ‘forged’: To quiz accused, cops visit her house, find her missing

Mogul said that in the maintenance plea, the family court ruled in his favour last year after which Mogul approached HC that is currently hearing the matter. He said that the financial statements were submitted before HC by Shaista. Mogul said that in the maintenance plea, the family court ruled in his favour last year after which Mogul approached HC that is currently hearing the matter. He said that the financial statements were submitted before HC by Shaista.

The Mumbai police, investigating a case where a police notice was allegedly forged to obtain the bank statements of a person, went to the residence of the complainant’s wife to question her. Shaista Mogul is one of the four accused named in the case in addition to two lawyers and a police officer. An Azad Maidan police team went to Shaista’s residence last week but she wasn’t there. The police are currently looking for her and have asked her to join the probe. Meanwhile, the name of a city-based builder has also cropped up in the investigation.

The complainant Irphan Mogul, who separated from his former wife Shaista, has alleged that she along with her lawyers Rizwan Merchant and Gayatri Gokhale and Assistant Police Inspector Vilas Sutar used a forged police notice to get his bank statement, which was then submitted in the Bombay High Court. Mogul said that in the maintenance plea, the family court ruled in his favour last year after which Mogul approached HC that is currently hearing the matter. He said that the financial statements were submitted before HC by Shaista.

API Suresh Mulani said that last Thursday a police team went to her house to question her. “She was, however, not present. We are on the lookout for her,” Mulani said. Shaista’s phone was switched off and could not be reached for comment. Mulani said that Merchant and his junior Gokhale had approached HC for quashing of the FIR and were given interim protection from arrest by the court.

Another officer said, “The name of a city-based builder has cropped up during the investigation and we will be calling him to record his statement.” The officer added that they had already recorded the statement of Sutar, who is alleged to have used the forged notice of Agripada police station to get 200 pages of details of the current account the Mogul family held at a private bank. No arrests have been made so far.

Mogul alleged that Shaista was helped by Merchant and Gokhale to procure these details illegally. The statements were then produced before HC on grounds that Mogul had suppressed information about his financial status from the court. An FIR on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against the four was registered on June 4.

