Mumbai Police arrest Nigerian national with cocaine worth Rs 33 lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police Saturday said they arrested a Nigerian national with cocaine worth Rs 33 lakh in the international market. The police are now questioning him to find out if he has links with any gang involved in supplying drugs.

An official said that based on a tip-off, they detained the accused identified as Boyega Abubakr, 47, near Mandvi BEST sub-station in the Masjid Bunder area of south Mumbai. On searching him, the police found 110 grams of cocaine on him following which, he was arrested.

An official said so far they have not found any past case in which Abubakr may have been arrested. He has told the police that he was into the business of selling old clothes. The police are questioning Abubakr, who was residing in Virar, about the source of the contraband and the recipient of the same.

Ahead of the New Year, when generally there is believed to be a high demand for narcotics in the city, the ANC officials have been asked to be alert.