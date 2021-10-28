Mumbai Police form 5-member team to probe allegations against NCB

Mumbai Police formed a five-member team which will investigate allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). A total of four complaints have been received against the NCB.

An official said Additional Commissioner of Police (south region) Dilip Sawant will oversee the probe along with DCP H Rajput. The probe will be conducted by ACP (Azad Maidan) Milind Khetle, inspector Ajay Sawant, API Srikant Karkar and PSI Prakash Gawli.

Of the four complaints, one belongs to Prabhakar Sail, a panch witness in the Cordelia drug bust case involving Aryan Khan.

Sail had earlier alleged that he was asked to sign blank papers and wasn’t aware about the contents of the panchnama. He further alleged that he heard discussions about money being collected from Shah Rukh Khan’s secretary by another witness Gosavi.

Sail’s statement was recorded by Mumbai Police Wednesday.