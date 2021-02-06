Mumbai Police nabs two with narcotics in separate instances

Police said the accused was produced in court on Friday and has been taken into police remand for further questioning. (Representational)

THE ANTI-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police arrested two persons in separate cases with commercial quantities of ganja from the city’s northern suburbs. While in one case, a Hyderabad-based woman was carrying 24 kg of ganja from her home state, in the second case a man was arrested for getting 23 kg of the narcotic from Orissa’s Ganjam district.

Inspector Satish Taware who is in-charge of ANC Kandivali unit said they arrested Shahida Shaikh (30) from the Malwani area of Malad after they allegedly found 24 kg of ganja worth over Rs 4 lakh in her possession.

“She said she was coming to supply the narcotic to a relative who sold it in Malwani. Three months ago, her brother too had been arrested similarly for supplying ganja to peddlers in the city,” Taware said. Police are now questioning her to find out where she procured the ganja from.

In the second case, police arrested Gadhadhar Panda (42) who was detained with two luggage bags on the Western Express Highway. On searching him, the ANC team found 23 kg of ganja worth over Rs 4 lakh.

On questioning him, Panda told police he had procured the narcotic from Orissa’s Ganjam district and he had come to the city earlier as well to supply the drug. An officer said in several cases, they found ganja had been supplied from Ganjam district.

“It is primarily an adivasi area where marijuana is grown in fields near forests. It is becoming an important hub for supplying marijuana across the country,” the officer added.